In addition to her sentence, Neiman was ordered to repay just over $44,000 to Pilger and the Pilger Fire Department.
Neiman was fired by the village board in February 2019, following a state audit that found more than $562,000 in questionable transactions and more than $156,000 in suspicious charges on the village’s credit card.
Prosecutors said several of the payments went to entities at mailing addresses in the U.S. and Canada that the auditor described as “questionable business locations.” They included a vape store, UPS locations, mailrooms and apartment buildings.
Before the theft came to light, the Nebraska chapter of the American Society of Public Administration had named her Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year for her work in helping rebuild Pilger. The village was devastated by a tornado on June 16, 2014, that destroyed or damaged more than half of the Stanton County community and killed a 5-year-old girl.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Norfolk Daily News.