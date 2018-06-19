RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former prosecutors are themselves being prosecuted after allegedly hiring each other’s wives to get around ethics rules in North Carolina.

News outlets reported that one of the former prosecutors pleaded guilty and admitted to the scheme. The other went to trial and has now been convicted. Jurors return Tuesday to consider his sentence.

The jury found Wallace Bradsher guilty on Monday of obtaining property by false pretense, assisting in obtaining property by false pretense, felony and misdemeanor obstruction of justice and failure to properly perform his job.

The former Person and Caswell County district attorney said in his defense that it was just “administrative failure.”

Former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer pleaded guilty to failing to properly perform his job and repaid the $48,000 his wife was paid.

