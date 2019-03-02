MIAMI — Authorities say the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey spent the night in a Miami jail after being arrested on fraud charges.

Peter Thomas was arrested Friday at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant.

Miami-Dade police told news outlets the warrant for 58-year-old Thomas is from Louisiana where he is accused of writing fraudulent checks.

No bond has been set.

In an official statement, Thomas said the allegations were false. He said he will be “acquitted from any wrongdoing.”

Thomas is the owner of a sports bar and a club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

