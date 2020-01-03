Officials have said the 40-year-old prisoner was being booked April 23 for violating a court order and had been insulting officers before the alleged assault. Prosecutors have said the prisoner did not seek medical attention. Watson was later fired, along with another officer seen on video sitting at a desk in the booking area.

“He regrets losing his temper and is no longer in law enforcement,”Watson’s lawyer, Travis Noble, said, adding that his client is surrendering his law enforcement license. “He hopes to put this behind him and focus on a new career and his family.”

