WOODBINE, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer is standing trial on manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed, fleeing man.

Witness testimony in the trial of Zechariah Presley began Tuesday and was continuing Wednesday. Presley was a Kingsland police officer when he shot and killed 33-year-old Tony Green after a June 2018 traffic stop and foot chase in Camden County near the Georgia-Florida state line.