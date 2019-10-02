Prosecutors say Green wasn’t armed and was running away when Presley opened fire. Defense attorneys say Presley feared for his life.
Dr. Edmond Donoghue, a state medical examiner, testified Tuesday that Green was shot seven or eight times with wounds to his chest, lower back and hips. News outlets report an autopsy found small amounts of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and a tranquilizer in Green’s system.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD