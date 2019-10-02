Prosecutors said Green wasn’t armed and was running away when Presley opened fire in June 2018. Defense attorneys said Presley feared for his life.

During cross-examination Wednesday, Presley testified that when he confronted Green, Green exited the car and attacked him, knocking Presley to the ground and landing on top of him. Presley said when he pulled his gun, Green started running but turned around. Green was hit by eight shots, several of which struck him from behind.

Presley said Green had something in his hand, but that turned out to be a cellphone.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, an analyst brought in by the defense made a simulation of Presley’s testimony and the footage captured that night in June 2018.

It started with a car chase and then a foot race. The simulation showed the men running nearly 200 yards until Green fell to the ground.

Presley said when he approached to detain Green, Green jumped on top of him. At that point, Presley said he feared for his life.

Green got up afterward and that’s when the simulation showed Green stopping and turning toward Presley before being shot.

However, the prosecutor questioned the analyst of how he knew Green was facing Presley on that first shot when forensic evidence shows Green also was shot in the back at some point.

The analyst said he could not actually determine the order the shots were fired.

Back in June 2018, officials said Presley shot and killed Green, who was unarmed, while he was running away from a traffic stop. Presley was fired and charged within days of the shooting.

Presley could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

