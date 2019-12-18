Barisone allegedly shot 39-year-old Lauren Kanarek twice in the chest and then tried to shoot her fiance, Robert Goodwin, but missed. Authorities say Goodwin then tackled Barisone to the ground, disarmed him and held him until Washington Township police arrived.
Kanarek was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent extensive surgery to repair damage to her left lung.
A judge ruled in August that Barisone should remain jailed without bail pending his trial.
Barisone is an accomplished dressage rider. He was a member of the 2008 Olympic team and a coach of a 2016 Olympian.
