The panel also upheld the 18-year sentence he received. The panel found Thomas, who must serve his full term before he can be freed, had reached the plea agreement “freely, knowingly and voluntarily.”

AD

Thomas is the former pastor of Come Alive New Testament Church in Medford and co-founder of the Creation Festival, billed as the country’s largest Christian music festival. He had acknowledged sexually assaulting a 9-year-old, having sexual contact with three girls ages 7 to 9 and exposing himself to a girl.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD