Former Philadelphia Sheriff John Green arrives at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Green, Philadelphia’s longest-serving sheriff, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for using bribes from a campaign donor to help buy two homes and then awarding him millions in city business. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s longest-serving sheriff has been sentenced to five years in prison for using bribes from a businessman to help buy two homes and then awarding him millions in city contracts.

John Green was given the maximum sentence Thursday for his role in a scheme that authorities say involved $675,000 in bribes from businessman James Davis in exchange for $35 million in no-bid contracts and fees.

The 68-year-old former police officer spent 22 years as sheriff.

Authorities say Green also padded the fees Davis received from the sale of foreclosed properties, leaving less for the people losing their homes.

Davis is serving a 10-year prison term.

Green pleaded guilty this year to one conspiracy count. He says he accepts responsibility for the crimes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.