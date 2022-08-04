Ex-police chief sues over job loss in Daunte Wright killing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, standing trial for the killing of George Floyd, who was Black.

Gannon, who is white, contends in his lawsuit that false, malicious, defamatory and racially divisive comments by Brooklyn Center City Council member Marquita Butler implied that his actions in response to protests over Wright’s death didn’t serve Brooklyn Center’s Black population. Gannon is suing Butler, the city and its city manager, Reggie Edwards, for more than $50,000 in damages.

The lawsuit said Gannon was given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired, the Star Tribune reported.

Gannon’s attorney, John Fabian, declined to comment on the lawsuit, as did Julie Fleming-Wolfe, an outside counsel assigned to represent the defendants.

Brooklyn Center was recently served a lawsuit brought by Wright’s girlfriend over injures she suffered while riding in the front seat during the shooting and subsequent crash. The city settled a suit in June brought by Wright’s family for $3.25 million.

