WORCESTER, Mass. — A former U.S. Postal Service worker from Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to stealing about $82,000 worth of postage stamps and selling some online at discounted rates.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 58-year-old David Fors, of Holden, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to three counts of mail fraud.

Prosecutors say the thefts began in 2012.

Surveillance cameras caught Fors, a mail processing clerk at a Worcester post office, pilfering packages of stamps meant for retail sale.

Undercover postal inspectors also bought stamps at below face value from Fors on eBay.

Under a plea deal, Fors will not serve prison time, but instead serve two years of probation, including a period of home confinement, and will be required to pay restitution and fines. Sentencing is in November.

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

