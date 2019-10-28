Under a plea agreement, Crosby said he used his job as a supervisor to identify trucks carrying cash from the sale of money orders and Postal Service merchandise.
Prosecutors say one robbery victim was so traumatized that he later committed suicide.
Crosby pleaded guilty to robbery and a firearms charge. His half-brother, Myron Crosby, pleaded guilty to robbery and awaits sentencing.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD