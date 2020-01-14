Prosecutors say none of the children depicted in the pornography were southern Illinois residents.

During his sentencing hearing, Hechenberger said he was sorry for his conduct, saying he has ``never been abusive or inappropriate to anyone of any age.” He said his behavior was a result of a ``perfect storm” of mental health issues, drug use, hyper-sexual thoughts and grief after the 2014 death of his father.

Judge Zina Cruse said she believed Hechenberger was sorry, but added he ``exhibited a desire to see others abuse prepubescent children.”

In a statement Tuesday, Holy Childhood School reassured the public all children at the school ``have been and are safe and protected.”