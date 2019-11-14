Prosecutors say Scott was arrested after a tip led police to his home, where they found guns and drugs. Scott later admitted to using cocaine and methamphetamine. It’s illegal to use narcotics and have guns.

Scott says he used drugs because he was ashamed to seek mental health treatment.

Scott’s attorney requested he enter a drug treatment program instead of prison. Judge Terry Wooten denied the request but gave Scott the lowest sentence.

