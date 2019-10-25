The Democrat pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in May for a scheme to provide favors such as county contracts to campaign contributors.
Stenger is serving at a minimum-security camp in South Dakota. Prison officials said an inmate can shave up to 54 days a year off their sentence through “good conduct,” and can earn a 12-month reduction by completing the Residential Drug Abuse Program.
