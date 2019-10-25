ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger apparently won’t spend as much time in prison as was originally thought.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Bureau of Prisons’ inmate locator shows Stenger’s release date is Dec. 27, 2012. That means he would serve two years and three months. He was sentenced in August to three years and 10 months and fined $250,000.