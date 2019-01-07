DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal by a former state lawmaker and his wife in a long-running legal battle stemming from a home-improvement contract.

In a ruling Monday, the court upheld a judge’s decision last year rejecting a request for a writ by former Democratic Rep. Charles Potter Jr. and his wife, Velda, who is Wilmington’s city treasurer.

The Potters sought a writ to force city licensing officials to take action against a contractor they hired for home repairs several years ago.

The Potters have lost legal battles against the contractor in Superior and Chancery courts, as well as three Supreme Court appeals.

The Potters argued that officials have failed to hold the contractor responsible for building code and permit violations.

Potter lost his November re-election bid.

