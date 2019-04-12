PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former state senator has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on bank fraud and tax charges.

Rhode Island’s U.S. Attorney, Aaron Weisman, says 47-year-old James Doyle, of Pawtucket, was sentenced Friday.

Weisman says Doyle engaged in a $74 million dollar check-kiting scheme in which he wrote tens of thousands of worthless checks and failed to report more than $1 million dollars in income and pay taxes.

Doyle was charged with 31 counts of bank fraud, one court of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return.

Prosecutors say he wrote checks from a bank account despite not having sufficient funds, deposited them in other banks and withdrew the funds.

The Democrat resigned from the Senate last year, citing struggles with alcohol.

