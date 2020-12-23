The sheriff’s office said Fairplay’s aunt filed the complaint, according to TV station WSET. Sheriff’s office officials would not say who lived at the home, according to the Register & Bee.
Fairplay, 46, and Hall turned themselves in at a magistrate’s office Friday after Danville police served them warrants, a police spokesman told the newspaper.
Fairplay declined comment to the Register & Bee beyond pointing out a previous response to celebrity website TMZ. TMZ quoted Fairplay as saying that he had been “unjustly charged” by a family member and would welcome the opportunity to vindicate himself.
The Associated Press could not reach Fairplay or Hall, and it wasn’t clear if either had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.
