Picardo had pleaded guilty to four counts of income tax evasion for failing to report $3.7 million he earned between 2012 and 2015. The income came from his Hoboken-based accounting firm and various rental properties he owned.

Picardo served as Hoboken’s tax collector from 1973 to 2008. He later became a partner in Cannarozzi & Picardo accounting firm and managed both commercial and residential properties in Hudson County.

