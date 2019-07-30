Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return, Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old who was one of Chicago’s most powerful labor leaders has pleaded guilty to receiving over $500,000 in illegal payments and benefits, including the use of a yacht.

Former Teamsters Union official, John Coli Sr., changed his plea to guilty Tuesday in a federal case focused on how he squeezed one Chicago company for cash. He agreed to cooperate for a lower prison term of around 20 months.

The plea deal describes Coli threatening in 2016 to bring a picket line to the company and “shut it down within an hour” if it stopped $25,000 quarterly payments to him. Court filings don’t identify the company.

Coli pleaded guilty to receiving prohibited payments as a union officer and making a false income tax return. Eleven other counts will be dismissed.

