DALLAS — A former Texas A&M football player accused of hacking a Dallas jogger who to death with a machete in 2015 has been convicted of murder.

A Dallas County jury swiftly returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in Thomas Johnson’s trial in the killing of David Stevens after the former wide receiver’s legal defense declined to call a single witness.

Johnson was accused of waiting on a trail in East Dallas four years ago and attacking the 53-year-old mechanical engineer as he ran by. Prosecutors have said the 25-year-old Johnson confessed to the seemingly random killing and that DNA evidence also pointed to his guilt.

The verdict, which came a day after the trial began, follows years of legal dispute over whether Johnson was mentally competent to be tried.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.