Ex-Texas chief deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

Steven Craig Shelton was the second-ranked official in the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office when the Sept. 21 incident happened at the county jail.

TYLER, Texas — A former East Texas chief deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating a prisoner’s civil rights by using excessive force on him, according to court documents.

During a plea hearing before a federal magistrate in Tyler, Shelton admitted that he struck a handcuffed and compliant suspect twice with his forearm. He said his action was born of frustration and was unjustified, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.