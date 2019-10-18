Millican was arrested in January after federal authorities searched his home. He was a U.S. Border Patrol agent at the time assigned to the station in Uvalde, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Millican was later fired.

A criminal complaint shows the investigation began when the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon collected evidence indicating a 13-year-old girl who previously lived in Texas had been sexually assaulted by Millican over several years.

Millican is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD