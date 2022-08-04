Ex-Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption

DALLAS — A former Dallas-area mayor and a developer were sentenced Thursday to six years each in federal prison for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie.
She is now known as Laura Jordan.
U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant also fined the Jordans $100,000 each at the hearing in federal court in Sherman, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Dallas, prosecutors said in a news release. The pair, who were first indicted in 2018, had each faced up to 26 years in prison.
Mark Jordan’s attorney, Barry Pollack of Washington, said he would appeal. A message for Laura Jordan’s attorney was not immediately returned.
A jury convicted the pair last year of bribery, tax fraud and conspiracy charges after a trial in which prosecutors presented witnesses and evidence showing Laura Jordan repeatedly voted for controversial zoning changes sought by her now-husband, ultimately allowing the construction of over 1,000 new apartments
In return, Mark Jordan paid her over $18,000 in cash, an additional $40,000 by check and paid for more than $24,000 in renovations to her home, among other things.
Mazzant said Thursday that theirs was not a love story but a corrupt bargain.
The pair had been convicted once before, in March 2019. Mazzant ordered a new trial after determining that a court security officer’s conversation with a juror anxious over being the lone holdout on a verdict could have been prejudicial.
Mazzant ordered the pair to report Oct. 24 to begin serving their prison sentences.