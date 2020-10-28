Dean resigned after he was charged with murder in the Oct. 12, 2019, shooting death of Jefferson.
Jefferson had been babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother’s home when a neighbor called a non-emergency police line to report that a door was ajar. Police have said that Dean opened fire from outside through a window after “perceiving a threat.”
A gag order has been issued that prevents prosecutors and defense attorneys from speaking publicly about the case. At Tuesday’s pretrial proceedings, Hagerman said he would likely consider a motion to change the venue of the trial from Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.