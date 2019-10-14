Prison officials in May condemned Joffrion’s conduct but said a painkiller in Witt’s blood possibly caused the altercation. The Houston Chronicle reports evidence later showed Witt received the drug during treatment after the incident.
Investigators say Witt, who was diagnosed with mental health issues and often refused orders, balked at returning to his cell from a day room. An attorney for Joffrion defended his use of force.
The sergeant resigned while facing termination.
Inmate advocate Jennifer Erschabek called it “legalized brutality.”
