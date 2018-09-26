CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An impeached former West Virginia Supreme Court justice has filed a federal lawsuit accusing elected officials of gender bias and other violations.

Former Justice Robin Davis’ lawsuit says she would not have been impeached “had she not been a woman.” It seeks to halt her upcoming impeachment trial in the state Senate.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday names Gov. Jim Justice and multiple legislators as defendants. It says a Judiciary Investigation Commission previously dismissed code of judicial conduct complaints against Davis, a Democrat.

Meanwhile, impeached Justice Margaret Workman has asked the state Supreme Court to halt her upcoming Senate trial.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Republican Delegates Michael Folk and Pat McGeehan say Workman and Davis are trying to obstruct the Legislature’s impeachment duty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.