NEWARK, Del. — Police in Delaware have identified the jogger who was struck and killed by two cars as a former Wilmington University cross-country runner.

WDEL-FM cites a Newark police release that says 24-year-old Ken Fontal was killed Wednesday night. Fontal was struck by two vehicles whose drivers remained at the scene. Impairment isn’t believed to have been a factor.

Fontal was a championship runner who finished fourth in the Delaware Division 1 championships as a high school senior in 2012. He also helped his relay team set Delaware’s indoor track state record in the 4x800 meter relay. At Wilmington University, he was named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference rookie of the year as a freshman. He was the conference’s champion as a senior and was named runner of the year.

