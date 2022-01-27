Former Mineral County sheriff’s deputies Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly, who resigned from their jobs after an investigation began, were among those charged, he said.
Christopher Biggs, EMS chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services in Maryland, was also charged, and county officials said in a statement Tuesday that he was suspended from his job.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether those charged have hired attorneys.
“I would like to commend the West Virginia Natural Resource Police for their work in this case,” Mineral County Sheriff Forrest Ellifritz said. “This activity cannot and will not be tolerated by any individual regardless of job or position within this county.”