Sardinha and an attorney who has represented him previously didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press Tuesday.
In 2015, he was arrested for allegedly colliding with a car and fleeing the scene and assaulting a Honolulu police officer, according to court records.
He entered a no-contest plea to fleeing the scene on the day he was indicted for the assault. A judge granted his motion to dismiss the assault case, but an appeals court vacated the order. The Hawaii Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case next week.