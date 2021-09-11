Several times the city was bombarded. The Kabul AP office was shaking. And we had a full window, one window toward the north and one toward the southeast. So sometimes I’d jump up and look through the north window, sometimes through the southeast window, and I just looked at the scene — what was going on on the ground outside. And I just reported that. Because we were under curfew, it was not possible to leave the office at night and go to find what was going on. So I covered the bombarding from a distance.