Bolsonaro’s hearty embrace of Ustra captured a growing idea in many circles, albeit a romantic and, for many, incorrect idea, that things were better when the military was in power. To hear Bolsonaro and supporters tell it, during the dictatorship there was less violence and less corruption in politics, and since things like gay marriage and LGBT rights didn’t exist, they didn’t endanger nuclear families made up of husbands and wives. According to this line of thinking, the only way to pull Brazil from recession and tackle chronic problems like violence was to uproot leftist ideologies and bring back more “traditional values.”