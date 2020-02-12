Welcome to HB 1004, another in a series of measures by House Speaker Steven Haugaard seeking to provide greater autonomy to the legislative branch to pursue ideological ambitions without oversight from the governor, attorney general or anyone else with the state’s best interests in mind.

HB 1004 would allow the legislative body to “employ legal counsel other than the attorney general ... to represent the Legislature in any court of this state or the United States.” It also allows state lawmakers to raid the $1 million legislative priority pilot program contingency fund to pay for these endeavors.

This would create a Wild West of reckless legislation in a statehouse already known for edicts so questionable they draw national headlines and outrage. To put it bluntly, it would earmark public funds to pay mercenaries to defend the indefensible, almost certainly ending in costly defeat.

These mercenaries would be of a certain ideological bent, of course. In the case of HB 1057, Fred Deutsch’s effort to criminalize gender reassignment treatment for minors, the nonprofit Christian conservative group Liberty Counsel has offered to provide legal services when the state is inevitably sued.

For the record, Liberty Counsel believes we are in “a dangerous phase of American history in which government entities force people to reject God’s design for His children and punish anyone who refuses to accept the harmful LGBT agenda.”

Regardless of your beliefs, the notion of a group promoting discrimination and advocating for a certain religion (or any religion) while legally representing the public interest of taxpayers in South Dakota is a mind-blowing concept even for the GOPers in Pierre.

It’s reminiscent of when Alliance Defending Freedom, another anti-LGBTQ group claiming to represent Christian values, offered to defend a doomed transgender bathroom bill in 2016. That disaster in the making was avoided when Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed the bill, but who knows where we’re headed with this latest round of misguided legislative activity.

In addition to tacitly admitting they’re passing legally dubious measures, lawmakers could be signaling a lack of confidence in Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and his staff, though they didn’t say so publicly.

The state took a beating when sued over Gov. Kristi Noem’s “riot boosting” law aimed at Keystone XL pipeline protesters, which this editorial board flagged for being unconstitutional upon its passage. The state was forced to pay $145,000 in legal fees to the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota.

The Republican establishment’s decision to support Ravnsborg for attorney general despite a lack of courtroom experience compared to Democratic nominee Randy Seiler could carry the lesson of being careful what you wish for, particularly when public funds and reputations are at stake.

The ACLU, for the record, has already made it clear that they will challenge the constitutionality of Deutsch’s transgender bill if it survives the Senate and is either signed by Noem or fights off a veto.

It would be unthinkable to have an outside Christian conservative group represent South Dakota in the ensuing legal proceedings, and almost as disconcerting to have our attorney general do the deed.

What do you call it, exactly, when sensible taxpayers are forced to root against themselves in a courtroom fight over the established rights of fellow citizens? For those of us who have been forced to sit through this nonsense far too many times, let’s just call it checkmate.

___

Madison Daily Leader, Jan. 27

Down-river study will help South Dakota

Several Midwest states to the south and east of South Dakota will be working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a new study of Missouri River flows. The study should help South Dakota as well.

The Missouri River is the longest river in America. It starts in western Montana, flows through the Dakotas, then along the borders of Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas before going through Missouri on its way to intersecting with the Mississippi River near St. Louis.

There are 15 dams on the Missouri, most of them very small ones in Montana. Three of the largest five, however, are in South Dakota and are managed by the Army Corps for many purposes, including flood control, navigation, hydroelectric generation, irrigation and environmental protection.

The new study is being funded by the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, along with the Army Corps. Those states have been hit especially hard with flooding in recent years.

The Master Manual is a complicated set of documents dictating how the river’s flows are handled. There are often calls to revise the manual when constituents are unhappy.

Among the tougher parts of the job is weather forecasting. Precipitation throughout the Missouri River basin, and the timing of precipitation, are only partly predictable, and weather patterns may be changing with world weather changes.

The state of South Dakota isn’t contributing money to the study, but we believe the state will benefit from the study. The 2011 floods were especially damaging and could recur unless the dams are managed differently.

We recognize how long it may take for the study and operating revisions. But we do think we will make progress in preventing massive flooding in upcoming years.

___

Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, Feb. 11

Vaccination bill is a reckless idea

Needless to say, there is no better metaphor on this one: The proposed immunization bill in the South Dakota Legislature has really hit a raw nerve with a lot of people.

And rightly so, to be honest.

The legislation in question is House Bill 1235, which has been characterized by some as prohibiting schools from mandating that students have immunizations. It reads, “No public or nonpublic post-secondary educational institutions may mandate any immunizations for school entry. A public or private post-secondary educational institution may request any student to submit medical records. No educational institution may use coercive means to require immunization.” It would make it a misdemeanor for any school to demand such immunizations. It would also make South Dakota the first state in the country to have no vaccine mandates.

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Lee Qualm of Platte, has drawn a lot of national attention — which, as we know by now, is NEVER a good sign.

It also veers into the choppy waters of the anti-vaccination, or anti-vaxxer, debate — perhaps unintentionally, but there is no getting around that tie-in.

This is an unfortunate piece of legislation. In seeking a hands-off approach to personal health care and health prevention, it creates the very real danger of exposing more of the population to diseases that might otherwise not be seen as much of a threat.

District 18’s lawmakers were in definite agreement on this matter during last Saturday’s legislative cracker barrel. They pointed out the importance of vaccinations not only to protecting children from diseases but also in protecting adults. Rep. Jean Hunhoff, who is a nurse, pointed to the recent mumps outbreak in the region as a sign that safeguards are still needed.

Vaccinations are a sensible line of defense. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, childhood vaccines are 90-99% effective in preventing diseases. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) notes that childhood immunization in this country has likely prevented about 419 million illnesses, 26.8 million hospitalizations and 936,000 early deaths among children born between 1994-2018.

Vaccinations have largely turned diseases such as polio and rubella that once stalked children into distant threats.

The rise of the anti-vaccination mentality has produced a resurgence of measles and mumps, thus reviving these threats.

That’s why the response to — and against — HB 1235 has been so strong among many people. The move away from requiring immunizations is extremely questionable, to put it mildly.

If someone truly opposes vaccinations, the state does have a process that allows waivers for health or religious reasons. That should suffice.

For the large majority of people who see the removal of this mandate as questionable at best and embarrassingly dangerous at worse, the bill makes no sense at all.

Rejecting HB 1235 is the best and healthiest thing lawmakers can do.