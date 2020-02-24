Following a preliminary injunction and lawsuit settlement with the ACLU, Noem agreed not to enforce elements of the law that punished those who direct or encourage others to “riot” as well as provisions that allowed the state to sue offenders for three times the amount of damages.

This year’s Keystone XL crackdown law picks up where that setback left off. The governor’s office has brought forth House Bill 1117, also known as “Cleanup in Aisle 3.”

Tribal members protest Gov. Kristi Noem’s riot boosting bill until asked to leave the Capitol because they didn’t have a permit on Tuesday. Sioux Falls Argus Leader

The bill, which passed through the House State Affairs Committee this week, repeals language deemed unconstitutional and narrows the definition of “incitement to riot” to one that meets the established Supreme Court standard set forth in the landmark 1969 case of Brandenburg v. Ohio.

When asked by Rep. Steven Haugaard during the committee hearing why last year’s law didn’t adhere to that federal precedent, Noem’s deputy counsel Katie Hruska demurred and pointed out that the legislation was a “collaboration” with different groups. It’s unclear whether this updated version will meet the same fate if passed and legally challenged.

As with many administrative missteps during Noem’s tenure so far, this riot boosting kerfuffle reveals an overreaction to a perceived threat that demands more nuance than South Dakota’s top executive allows.

There is nothing wrong with being prepared for demonstrations like those against the Dakota Access pipeline that cost neighboring North Dakota nearly $40 million and led to hundreds of arrests beginning in late 2016.

But pushing through laws to punish perceived antagonists from parts unknown seems a far cry from a responsible dialogue about South Dakota’s role in a pipeline drama that involves multiple states, the federal government, tribal interests, environmental groups and of course the oil industry.

The governor would be well-served to meet with tribal leaders to better understand their concerns about the 1,200-mile Keystone XL project, which starts in Canada, enters the U.S. in Montana and travels through South Dakota and Nebraska to join existing pipelines to flow to Gulf Coast refineries.

Though the $8 billion project does not cut through reservation land, there are valid concerns about impact on water supply. Major leaks have already occurred on the Keystone line, including a spillage of 383,040 gallons of oil in North Dakota late last year, coming on the heels of a 2017 leak in South Dakota of 210,000 gallons.

Environmentalists point out that the Keystone XL pipeline would cut across the Ogallala Aquifer, one of the largest underground deposits of fresh water in the world.

These concerns led the State Department under President Obama in 2015 to deny a permit to approve the XL project, but President Trump issued a presidential permit in 2017 that put the project back on track for construction later this year.

As governor, Noem is well within her purview to anticipate security measures and potential costs to state agencies as the likelihood of pipeline protests increase. But the art of governing lies in execution, not just foresight. The haste with which her riot boosting laws were passed last year, with little or no consultation with tribal representatives, made a difficult situation much worse, with Faith Spotted Eagle of the Yankton Sioux Tribe calling it an attempt to “legislate by ambush.”

Protests rang through the rotunda this week, with several tribal members chanting “Gov. Noem, we are not a riot!” before HB 1117 passed the House by a vote of 45-25. As the bill heads to the Senate, it’s worth considering whether these measures are worth the price of harming rather than healing Native American relations in a state with a nearly 9 percent Indian population and a lot of history to draw upon.

The prospects of the Keystone XL pipeline will be decided, with much hue and cry, outside the realm of South Dakota state government. But there are still choices to be made. Treating legitimate protest over the pipeline’s environmental impact as a lawless rampage to be harshly punished is one avenue of action.

Another is to communicate with those who hold grievances and make them feel part of the process. There are no perfect solutions in this case, but treating dissenters as a valid voice rather than a looming threat is a decent place to start.

Madison Daily Leader, Feb. 18

A boost in tax relief could add buffer strips

While buffer strips aren’t universally embraced, there is little doubt as to the benefits.

Buffer strips are grasses or other vegetation planted along lakes, rivers and streams. The purpose is to filter nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment from adjacent land before it gets into waterways. Excess quantities of those elements cause deterioration of water quality in lakes and rivers.

In our region, excess nitrogen and phosphorus contribute to algae blooms. Excess sediment fills up creeks and contributes to flooding in high water events.

South Dakota recently implemented a voluntary program for agriculture producers to plant buffer strips, with the state providing a 40% tax break for farmers who plant buffer strips. The program attracted just 27 farmers who placed 292 acres in 12 counties in the first year. We know, however, that many more farmers have buffer strips who simply have not entered the tax break program.

Minnesota’s program, by contrast, requires mandatory participation. While there are plenty of farmers who oppose the mandatory nature, preliminary compliance is very high: 99 percent of land adjacent to lakes and streams have grassy strips, while 95% of all bodies of water do, according to Conservation Minnesota, an environmental group.

Minnesota has typically had more water protection rules in place, hoping to preserve the state’s thousands of lakes. While South Dakotans are also concerned about lake water quality, there hasn’t been much appetite for mandatory plantings.

So perhaps it’s time to consider enhancing our voluntary program. A boost in the property tax relief percentage is the right place to start. We can’t guess as to what levels of tax relief will improve compliance, but an increased amount would have to help.

The results would matter. In addition to the water quality benefits, we think the soil stabilization benefits are particularly timely. Officials in our area are trying to prepare for potential spring flooding, and cleaning sediments out of creeks is a top priority. Preventing the sediment in the first place would be helpful in the battle.

We won’t see action in the 2020 legislative session concerning buffer strips, but we’d like to see it on next year’s agenda.

___

Aberdeen American News, Feb. 22

What’s really important?

We’re losing patience.

No, not the American News, exactly, or the editorial board, though we’re included. But all of us. South Dakotans. Americans. Humans.

We’re losing patience and maybe something much more important — the ability to be civil.

Listen to how we interact.

Read what we post on social media.

Take in a little public discourse, if that’s even the right word.

Looking at Facebook and Twitter can be almost painful experiences.

Maybe we need a week of nothing but kid, pet, vacation and meal posts. Some folks overdo those, too, but they’re easier to tune out. And they probably don’t offend anybody.

Our instant update, immediate feedback society is not very healthy.

News is churned out in bits that might not include all the needed context. Immediate angry responses follow — sometimes raw emotion, sometimes misguided.

Sweeping generalities are made about all members of a political party or church or group, including our friends and neighbors. Same of politicians and the media, for that matter.

Debate seems dead.

And, to be clear, debate does not mean getting defensive immediately. It does not mean being unwilling to listen to or consider alternative viewpoints. It does not mean responding in unwarranted anger.

Keep your passion. Kill the hate.

Some of this might not seem that important, except it’s affecting how we interact with each other.

Family members won’t communicate. Friends drift apart. We make assumptions about our neighbors based on a sign in their yard. Even church communities are sometimes fractured.

The question isn’t so much why. We all know why.

A better question is: Is it all worth it?

Most of us know our crazy brother is really a good person. We know our neighbors are willing to help out in a bind. We have made friends with the very people we’re butting heads with because we like them, we enjoy their company. We go to church to feel included, to find fellowship.

It didn’t used to be like this.

It doesn’t have to now.

We’re all in this together even if our beliefs about how to get out are vastly different.

The political divide is driving us apart.

Humanity has to bring us back together.

It’s more important than a tweet.

It’s more important than a yard sign.

It’s more important than just about anything, honestly, because without it, we’re all sunk.

If there’s somebody unhealthy in your life — a manipulator, an addict, a liar, a cheater, an abuser — push him or her out.

But if you just disagree, there are plenty of workarounds.

People over politics. Compassion over contempt. Patience over hostility.

A cup of coffee and cookies over another nasty Facebook comment or a rash, inaccurate generalization.

Maybe it’s easier said than done at this point in history and in this election year. But it feels like we’ve never needed it more.