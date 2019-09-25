TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man convicted in Florida of stabbing and drowning a 14-year-old girl is scheduled to be executed later this year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Wednesday for 73-year-old James Dailey. The execution is set for Nov. 7 at Florida State Prison.

Records show Dailey was convicted of the 1985 murder of Shelly Boggio.