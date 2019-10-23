Records show Dailey was convicted of the 1985 murder of Shelly Boggio. Authorities say Dailey and two other men met Boggio and her twin sister when the girls were hitchhiking near St. Petersburg. Boggio’s body was later found floating near a fishing area.

One of the other men, 64-year-old Jack Pearcy, told investigators Dailey stabbed Boggio and held her down in the water. Pearcy was convicted of murder and given life in prison.

