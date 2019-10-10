A grand jury issued the first subpoena over the summer.
Authorities haven’t disclosed the purpose of multiple raids this year at homes and offices of Illinois Democrats. Agents entered Sandoval’s Capitol office last month. A message seeking comment from Sandoval Thursday wasn’t returned.
The filing says the companies “have cooperated fully” with Chicago-based federal prosecutors. It says Exelon formed a committee to oversee compliance.
