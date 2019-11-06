Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will succeed him.

O’Neill, 61, has been with the police department for 36 years. He was named commissioner in September 2016. He called it “the best job in the world.”

As commissioner, he has led the police department’s move away from controversial policies, guided its response to terrorist attacks and overseen continuing drops in crime.

O’Neill starts at Visa on Dec. 2. He replaces Don Hill, who is retiring after more than 15 years.

Visa said in a statement that O’Neill’s “decades-long expertise in law enforcement, investigations and operations makes him an outstanding choice.”

