Spears’ father and his attorneys have emphasized that she is especially susceptible to people who seek to take advantage of her money and fame. All sides agree, at least in theory, that she should be able to make her own choices if she becomes able. “The threshold is not, ‘Do I make dumb decisions?’ because we’re entitled in our life to make dumb decisions,” Wentz says. “Think of how many intelligent women make bad choices. You can fall in love with somebody and give them every penny you have.”