“There’s a possibility (he testifies) but I think it’s not great that he will,” Turner said. “He doesn’t need to. I think his defense is already there with all the people who where shot or threatened or whatever that they were the aggressors. (Rittenhouse) can’t add anything to it and the only thing he can do is hurt himself somehow. The prosecution has the burden of proof and in this case, from the sounds of it, they haven’t even come close.”