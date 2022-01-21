At one such meeting last week, BCI Agent Charissa Remus asked Simon to move to a room to talk, at which time Simon said he was asked — and declined — to turn over sources. Simon said another agent confiscated his phone that he left on a table while Remus gave him a search warrant signed by Judge Benjamen J. Johnson. The warrant said an affidavit by Remus declared that information on Simon’s phone likely contained evidence of a crime.