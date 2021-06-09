If the Supreme Court voids Noor’s conviction for the reasons debated Wednesday, Chauvin would have grounds for contesting his conviction on the third-degree murder count. But it wouldn’t affect Chauvin’s sentence unless he also succeeds in his own appeal of his second-degree murder conviction. A decision in favor of Noor would have had a bigger impact on Chauvin's case if Chauvin had been acquitted on the most serious charge, but it stuck.