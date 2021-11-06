Judge Bruce Schroeder gave the defense some help earlier this year when he barred anyone from referring to Rosenbaum, Huber or Grosskreutz as victims, saying the term is “loaded” because it implies the defendant committed a crime against them before anything has been proven. The judge gave Rittenhouse another boost when he ruled last month that his attorneys could refer to the men as “rioters,” “looters” and “arsonists” if they can show evidence backing up those labels.