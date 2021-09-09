The person who sues does not have to have a connection to the person getting an abortion. And the person who brings the lawsuit is entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court. Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, launched a website to receive tips about suspected violations and says it has attorneys ready to bring lawsuits. However, the website remained down Thursday, days after host GoDaddy kicked it off, saying it violated the company’s terms of service.