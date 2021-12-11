The testimony of officers who rushed to the crash scene, and videos, suggested that Potter’s actions might have put them at risk and delayed attempts to save Wright’s life. They told the jury they didn’t know at first that Wright had been shot and they weren’t sure what they were dealing with at the crash scene. They said that because of the possibility that Wright was armed — he wasn’t — they held back with guns drawn for about 8 1/2 minutes before pulling him from his car and trying to resuscitate him.