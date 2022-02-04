A few reasons. A best picture nomination is a great asset to a movie. It increases awareness and can often lead to a box office bump (although this year may be an exception because of the pandemic). But, perhaps most importantly, many believe that expanding the field to 10 can open nominations up to genres that aren’t typically thought of as Oscar-material, including comic-book films. Many assumed the 2009 change was a direct response to “The Dark Knight” not getting a nomination. The conventional thinking is that when popular films are nominated, more viewers will tune in for the show, which has seen declining ratings over the years. The show’s biggest audience came in 1998 when over 55 million viewers tuned in to watch “Titanic” sweep the awards.