The AP on Saturday declared Biden had won the presidency. But a few individual contests, including North Carolina, remained too early to call.
Now that Trump has been declared the winner in North Carolina the only state yet to be called is Georgia, which is conducting a hand tally of the presidential race there. That’s because state law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballots accurately, and the secretary of state chose the presidential race because of its tight margin.
North Carolina took a long time to call because the race was close and ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 could be counted until Thursday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.