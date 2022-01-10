The Chicago Teachers Union wants the ability to switch to districtwide remote instruction and offered a lower bar for closing individual schools. Their proposed metrics are similar to last year's safety agreement, which expired before the school year began and has since been under negotiation. They want to shut schools citywide for criteria including: Chicago’s COVID-19 test positivity rate increases for seven consecutive days and the rate for each of the days is at least 15% higher than the rate the previous week.