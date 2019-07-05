Nevada

Explosion reported at university dormitory

Police at the University of Nevada at Reno were responding Friday to reports of an explosion at a dormitory.

Photos posted to social media showed extensive damage spanning multiple floors of a dormitory. Windows were blown out, and debris appeared to have fallen on the street.

Police and firefighters on the scene advised people to stay away. Police referred to the incident as a “utilities accident.” There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Student Raven Green told the Associated Press she was in her room at Argenta Hall watching Netflix when she heard a loud boom and felt the building shake.

She said she thought it was an earthquake. When she opened her door, she could hardly see in the hallway, which was full of smoke, with water spraying everywhere.

She said she climbed over doors and pieces of drywall to reach the stairs, which were broken, then raced back to her room to call 911 for help.

The 19-year-old was still in her room as she spoke to the AP.

Green said she is one floor above where she thinks the explosion happened.

As she spoke, she said she could see firefighters and members of the bomb squad outside as she waited to be evacuated.

“It was very scary,” she said. “I’m still a little worried. I feel like nothing is happening. It’s been a long time now.”

Messages seeking more details from the university, Reno police and fire officials were not immediately returned.

— Associated Press

Utah

Body of slain student recovered in canyon

The body of a slain college student has been recovered in a Utah canyon about 85 miles from a backyard in Salt Lake City, where other remains were found last week, police said Friday.

The disclosure came in the case involving 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Authorities previously said some of her charred remains and personal belongings had been found in the backyard of a man accused in the case in Salt Lake City. The body was discovered Wednesday in Logan Canyon, north of the city.

“I spoke with Mackenzie’s family this morning. Another devastating call,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said. “Despite their grief, we hope this will help them find some closure and justice for Mackenzie.”

Lueck disappeared June 17, after she returned from a trip to her hometown of El Segundo, Calif., for her grandmother’s funeral and took a Lyft from the airport to a park, where she reportedly met someone.

Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, was the last person with whom she communicated, and his cellphone puts him in the park at the same time as Lueck, police have said.

The canyon is near Utah State University, where Ajayi sporadically attended classes for several years without earning a degree.

He is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes. Charges are expected to be filed next week, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.

— Associated Press

Alabama

3 missing, 10 injured after boat crashes

Crews that included divers and underwater sonar devices searched Friday for three people who were missing on two Alabama lakes after a pair of holiday boating crashes that left 10 other people injured.

Both crashes happened after dark on July 4 on large reservoirs that are popular destinations for people seeking a break from the summer heat.

Capt. Gary Buchanan, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol, said searchers including dive teams were trying to locate two people who were missing after two boats collided on Lake Jordan, located north of Montgomery.

Five other people were hurt in the crash, Buchanan said, including two who were hospitalized with serious injuries. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but officials said two boats collided.

Crews also resumed searching Friday for one person who was missing after another boating crash on Smith Lake north of Birmingham, Buchanan said. Five people were hurt, he said, and four of them were taken to a hospital for treatment.

— Associated Press

Lightning strike kills 1, injures nearly a dozen others: About a dozen people were taken to a hospital after lightning struck at a popular gathering spot along a South Carolina river on Independence Day, killing one person, authorities said. Ryan Gamble, 44, died afterward, Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway told WPDE-TV. Eight patients were admitted in fair condition, and three others have been released, a Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital spokeswoman said.

Six-foot-long snake rescued from car engine: Police and bystanders teamed up to rescue a 6-foot-long snake that had wrapped itself around the engine block of a car in Connecticut on the Fourth of July. East Windsor police said the snake, which will be turned over to a nature center, might have been a boa constrictor and speculated that it was an escaped pet. They tried calling an animal control officer or another expert, but none was available because of the holiday.

— From news services