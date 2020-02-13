There were three more explosions about 15 minutes later, including one that blew an 8-foot-wide hole in the roof, he said.

There were workers in the building at the time but no reports of injuries, authorities said.

A hazmat team was sent to the scene, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal said. The cause of the explosions is under investigation.

Three nearby businesses were closed for the day as a precaution, Bradbury said.